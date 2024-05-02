Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 470,870 people (+1,030 per day), 7,332 tanks, 12,044 artillery systems, 14,096 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 470,870 Russian invaders.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 02.05.24 are approximately:
- personnel - about 470,870 (+1,030) people,
- tanks 7332 (+20) units,
- armored fighting vehicles ‒ 14,096 (+29) units,
- artillery systems – 12,044 (+20) units,
- MLRS – 1053 (+0) units,
- air defense equipment ‒ 784 (+4) units,
- aircraft – 348 (+0) units,
- helicopters – 325 (+0) units,
- UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 9561 (+23),
- cruise missiles ‒ 2126 (+0),
- ships/boats ‒ 26 (+0) units,
- submarines - 1 (+0) units,
- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 16,224 (+49) units,
- special equipment ‒ 1988 (+8)
