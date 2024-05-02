Ukrainian defenders improve tactical position in area of Serebryansky forestry - OSGT "Khortytsia"
The defence forces managed to improve their tactical position near Serebryansky forestry in Luhansk region.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Nazar Voloshyn, a spokesman for OSGT "Khortytsia", on the air of the telethon.
According to him, in the Lyman sector, the enemy keeps trying to conduct active assault operations in the area of Terny village.
The occupants are also trying to push the Defence Forces beyond the Chornyi Zherebets River.
"The enemy is not successful. We have managed to improve our tactical position in the area of Serebryansky forestry," Voloshyn added.
