ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8381 visitors online
News War
2 155 5

Ukrainian defenders improve tactical position in area of Serebryansky forestry - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Ситуація на Лиманському напрямку

The defence forces managed to improve their tactical position near Serebryansky forestry in Luhansk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Nazar Voloshyn, a spokesman for OSGT "Khortytsia", on the air of the telethon.

According to him, in the Lyman sector, the enemy keeps trying to conduct active assault operations in the area of Terny village.

The occupants are also trying to push the Defence Forces beyond the Chornyi Zherebets River.

"The enemy is not successful. We have managed to improve our tactical position in the area of Serebryansky forestry," Voloshyn added. 

Read more: Defense forces control two-thirds of Ocheretyne, heavy fighting continues - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Author: 

Khortytsia (207) military actions (2230) Ukrainian Armed Forces (2867)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 