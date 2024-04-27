Defense forces control two-thirds of Ocheretyne, heavy fighting continues - OSGT "Khortytsia"

The part of the Ocheretyne settlement in the Donetsk region, into which the occupiers broke through, is under fire control of the Defense Forces.

This was stated by the spokesman of the "Khortytsia" OSGT, Nazar Voloshyn, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"In order to be able to break through our defenses in the direction of Novobakhmutivka - Ocheretyne, the Russian Federation introduced additional reserves there - the 55th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces. Currently, two-thirds of the villages of Ocheretyne are under our control. The part of the settlement, into which the enemy broke through, is under our fire control. The enemy is blocked, and measures are being taken to knock him out. There are heavy battles, but the situation is under control," Voloshyn said.

He noted that the situation in Solovyov is the same - approximately two-thirds of the settlement is under the control of the Armed Forces. According to him, the part of the settlement, into which the enemy also broke through, is under our fire control. There is also heavy fighting going on at the moment.

On April 23, it was reported that the Defense Forces controls most of the Ocheretyne village in the Donetsk region. The situation there is difficult. According to the information of the OSGT "Khortytsya", Chasiv Yar and its surroundings are trying to storm Russian paratroopers, about 20-25 thousand of them.