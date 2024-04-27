Exact arrival of kamikaze drone in ravine with Russian military in Donetsk direction.. VIDEO
In the Donetsk sector, aerial bombers of the 8th separate regiment of the Special Forces attacked a group of occupants hiding in a sinkhole with a kamikaze drone.
The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
