Exact arrival of kamikaze drone in ravine with Russian military in Donetsk direction.. VIDEO

In the Donetsk sector, aerial bombers of the 8th separate regiment of the Special Forces attacked a group of occupants hiding in a sinkhole with a kamikaze drone.

The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

