Forestation near Stepove was identified, where at least 80 bodies of Russian occupiers were found. VIDEO
The network identified a forestation near Stepove in the Donetsk region. The day before, the bodies of at least 80 occupants were found there.
Thevideo with the identification was posted online, Censor.NET reports.
The day before, a video was published showing how one of the plantations around Stepove currently looks.
On the 444-metre section, 82 bodies were found.
