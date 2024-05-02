ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9108 visitors online
News War
23 008 16

Forestation near Stepove was identified, where at least 80 bodies of Russian occupiers were found. VIDEO

The network identified a forestation near Stepove in the Donetsk region. The day before, the bodies of at least 80 occupants were found there.

Thevideo with the identification was posted online, Censor.NET reports.

The day before, a video was published showing how one of the plantations around Stepove currently looks.

On the 444-metre section, 82 bodies were found.

війна

Author: 

Donetska region (3559)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 