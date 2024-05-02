Seven people, including six children, injured as result of Russian attack on Derhachi in Kharkiv region (updated)

Russian troops shelled Derhachi in the Kharkiv region, injuring 7 people, including 6 children.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

"The occupiers attacked civilian infrastructure in Derhachi, Kharkiv district. Preliminary, four children were injured," the statement said.

The inspection by the relevant services and the elimination of the consequences are ongoing.

Syniehubov called on citizens not to leave their shelters until the alarm is dismissed, as repeated strikes by the GABs are possible.

Later, the head of the RMA clarified that seven people were injured as a result of enemy shelling of Derhachi, six of them children.

Two of the children sustained light injuries to their limbs, and four sustained moderate injuries. All the victims were hospitalized.



The 75-year-old man was provided with medical aid on the spot.

See more: Consequences of shelling of Kharkiv region by Russian troops: 2 people injured. PHOTOS