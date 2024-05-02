Consequences of shelling of Kharkiv region by Russian troops: 2 people injured. PHOTOS

Two people were injured and wounded in the first half of the day as a result of Russian shelling in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the regional prosecutor's office, Censor.NET reports.

"In the morning of May 2, the occupiers shelled Petropavlivka village with artillery. A 63-year-old woman was wounded. Private households were damaged. At about 10:00 a.m., there was an enemy attack from an FPV drone in Kucherivka village. A truck was damaged.

There were no casualties," the statement said.

Also at 11:30 a.m., ruscists attacked Kupiansk, injuring a 66-year-old man and damaging houses. Previously, the enemy shelled the city with multiple rocket launchers.

"At 11:40 a.m., the Russian armed forces launched rocket attacks on the village of Ostroverkhivka in Chuhuiv district. The outbuildings of a civilian enterprise were damaged and were not functioning. According to preliminary data, the Russian army struck with three Grom E-1 missiles," the prosecutor's office added.

