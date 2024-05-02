Day in Kharkiv region: shelling of Zolochiv, Borova, Leliukivka, strikes on Kharkiv, dead and wounded

Yesterday, the occupiers fired mortars and artillery at 17 localities in Kharkiv region, and carried out air strikes on Vesele, Kharkiv, Vovchansk, Synkivka, Petropavlivka and Podolakh.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military District Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

On the morning of 1 May, the occupiers attacked Kharkiv. The shelling damaged 14 residential buildings. The Russians also dropped GABs on a car and a house in Zolochiv. The strike damaged administrative buildings, the Oschadbank building, more than 20 cars, and destroyed a private house. Two people were killed and thirteen injured.

In the afternoon, at around 01.10 p.m., the invaders shelled the village of Leliukivka in Kupyansk district. The shelling smashed windows and partially damaged the roofs of the houses. A 66-year-old woman died.

Around 05.02 p.m. a 78-year-old civilian woman died in the village of Lyptsi, Kharkiv district. The roof of the house was burning as a result of the shelling.

In the evening, at 11.27 p.m., the enemy shelled Borova. The shelling damaged an outbuilding and partially destroyed a residential building. A 66-year-old woman was injured, she was not hospitalised.

As a reminder, due to shelling in Kharkiv region, hourly power outage schedules are being applied.

