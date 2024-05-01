Power outage schedule extended in Kharkiv and region

The schedule of hourly power outages in Kharkiv and the Kharkiv region has been extended by taking into account night hours.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

As explained by the Regional State Administration, additional blackouts are needed to carry out emergency repair work in the United Energy System.

On May 1, the schedule of hourly blackouts will be expanded to include night hours and will be in effect until the morning of May 2.

Read more: In Kryvyi Rih, emergency power outage in almost entire city (updated)

At the moment, the RMA urges industrial facilities to reduce electricity consumption as much as possible.

Earlier it was reported that Kharkiv region has schedules of hourly power outages. Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Regional Military Administration, said earlier that only scheduled power outages are in effect in Kharkiv, and there are no emergency outages.