In Kryvyi Rih, emergency power outage in almost entire city (updated)

In Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region, power companies carried out an emergency power outage throughout the city.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Defense Council of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul.

"Power engineers carried out an emergency power outage almost throughout the city. Hospitals and critical infrastructure switched to generators," he wrote.

Vilkul reminded that the city has 213 points of indestructibility, where everything is available.

"Power engineers promise to restore power in a few hours," Vilkul added.

See more: Explosion in apartment in Kryvyi Rih: Man’s body is recovered from rubble, 7 people are injured. PHOTOS

UPDATE at 21.42:

DTEK's official channel reports that power supply has been restored.

"Kryvyi Rih: 145,000 families have electricity again after the bad weather. Weather conditions caused a power outage for some residents of Kryvyi Rih district. Now most of the city's residents have electricity. We continue to work with individual applications."