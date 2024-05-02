Ruscists attacked Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region all night long: they fired from heavy artillery and MLRS. Last day, occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia region 368 times

The Russian army shelled Nikopol, Marhanetska and Myrivska communities with drones and artillery 11 times during the night. Over the course of a day, the Russians struck 368 times at eight settlements in Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"From evening until morning, the aggressor terrorised the Nikopol region. They shelled the area three times with heavy artillery and multiple rocket launchers. 9 times they attacked with kamikaze drones. They hit the district centre, Marhanetska and Myrivska communities," said Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipro Military District Administration.

A two-storey residential building, an administrative building, an agricultural company and a minibus were damaged as a result of shelling in Nikopol district.

Lysak noted that specialists continue to inspect the area and establish the consequences of hostile attacks.







"During the day, the occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia region 368 times. Eight settlements were under enemy fire," the head of Zaporizhzhia region Ivan Fedorov wrote on his Telegram channel.

In particular, the enemy launched an air strike on Novoandriivka. In addition, 139 UAVs of various modifications attacked Huliaipole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka, while 15 MLRS attacks hit Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne.

In addition, 213 artillery attacks were made on the territory of Orikhove, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novoprokopivka, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Levadne and Malynivka.

See more: Consequences of Russian attack on Odesa on 1 May: 14 people are injured, infrastructure is damaged - RMA. PHOTOS