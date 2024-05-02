Consequences of Russian attack on Odesa on 1 May: 14 people are injured, infrastructure is damaged - RMA. PHOTOS

The Russian army’s rocket attack on Odesa injured 14 people.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, wrote about this in his telegram channel.

"As a result of the Russian missile attack on Odesa, civilian infrastructure, including postal warehouses, was damaged. Firefighting is underway. There are broken windows in the surrounding buildings," Kiper said.

According to him, 14 people were injured, and one man was hospitalised in moderate condition. All others were treated on the spot.

Earlier it was reported that in the evening of 1 May, Russian troops once again attacked Odesa with missiles. As a result of the shelling, 13 people were injured. As a result, a large fire broke out in the city.