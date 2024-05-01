Large fire breaks out in Odesa after occupiers’ shelling. VIDEO

After the Russian shelling of Odesa on the evening of 1 May, a large fire broke out in the city.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

A large fire broke out in Odesa after the occupiers' shelling.

On the Facebook page of Nova Poshta, the company said that Russians had hit a sorting depot and one of its Odesa offices with a missile.

"There are no dead or injured among our employees," the company said.

Please note that the video contains profanity.

