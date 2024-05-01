ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4574 visitors online
News
13 284 89

Large fire breaks out in Odesa after occupiers’ shelling. VIDEO

After the Russian shelling of Odesa on the evening of 1 May, a large fire broke out in the city.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

A large fire broke out in Odesa after the occupiers' shelling.

On the Facebook page of Nova Poshta, the company said that Russians had hit a sorting depot and one of its Odesa offices with a missile.

"There are no dead or injured among our employees," the company said.

Read more: Mayor Trukhanov: 13 people injured in Russian shelling of Odesa

Please note that the video contains profanity.

As Censor.NET reported, on the evening of 1 May, Russian troops once again attacked Odesa with missiles. As a result of the shelling, 13 people were injured.

Author: 

shoot out (12912) Odesa (906) fire (670)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 