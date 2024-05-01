Large fire breaks out in Odesa after occupiers’ shelling. VIDEO
After the Russian shelling of Odesa on the evening of 1 May, a large fire broke out in the city.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
A large fire broke out in Odesa after the occupiers' shelling.
On the Facebook page of Nova Poshta, the company said that Russians had hit a sorting depot and one of its Odesa offices with a missile.
"There are no dead or injured among our employees," the company said.
Please note that the video contains profanity.
As Censor.NET reported, on the evening of 1 May, Russian troops once again attacked Odesa with missiles. As a result of the shelling, 13 people were injured.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password