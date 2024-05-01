Mayor Trukhanov: 13 people injured in Russian shelling of Odesa

On the evening of May 1, Russian troops once again attacked Odesa with rockets. As a result of the shelling, 13 people were injured.

According to Censor.NET, Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov wrote about this in his telegram channel.

"Stay in shelters. Explosions are heard in the city," he called.

Earlier, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned about the threat of using ballistic weapons in the areas where air alert was announced.

Later, the head of the city said that 13 people were injured in the Russian shelling.

Russian troops strike on Odesa on April 29

As Censor.NET previously reported, on the evening of April 29, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Odesa. According to the RMA, the Russians fired a ballistic missile with a cluster munition at one of the most popular locations among the city's residents and visitors.

It was also reported that as of the morning of April 30, the number of victims of the missile attack on Odesa had increased to 5.

On May 1, the number of victims of a missile attack on Odesa by Russian troops increased to 6.

