Russians hit one of most popular locations among Odesa residents and visitors with missile - Kiper. PHOTOS

Russian troops fired a ballistic missile with a cluster munition at one of the most popular locations among Odesa residents and visitors.

According to Censor.NET, this was written by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper.

"The Russians fired a ballistic missile with a cluster munition at one of the most popular locations among Odesa residents and visitors, where people were walking with their children, dogs, playing sports... Such munitions are used to hit manpower and pose a threat to people, not to equipment and buildings," Kiper stressed.

According to the RMA, four people were killed and a dog was also killed. Another man died as a result of a stroke provoked by the attack.

"32 people are injured, 25 are in hospitals, including two children and a pregnant woman. The girl, who is not yet five years old, is in an extremely serious condition. Six other adults are also in intensive care. Our doctors are doing everything possible and impossible," Kiper said.

As a reminder, on the evening of 29 April, Russia launched a missile attack on Odesa.