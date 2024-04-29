Pletenchuk: Missile that Russians used to strike Odesa contained shrapnel to injure as many people as possible. VIDEO

On the evening of 29 April, Russians struck Odesa with a missile containing shrapnel to injure as many people as possible.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk.

Video: News Live

"The attack was on civilian infrastructure, on sports complexes," Pletenchuk said.

According to the Navy spokesperson, the walls around the damaged facility have holes from shrapnel, which is used to destroy manpower and conduct combat operations. But not for strikes on civilian infrastructure and civilians.

On the evening of April 29, Russia launched a missile attack on Odesa. As of now, four people have been killed and 28 injured, including two children aged 16 and five years and a pregnant woman. Four people are in critical condition.