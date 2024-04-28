Drones of unknown type, which were launched by Russians today, belong to reconnaissance - Defense Forces

For reconnaissance, the occupiers use different types of drones. This night, during the attack on Ukraine, the Russians used drones of an unknown type.

As Censor.NET informs, Dmytro Pletenchuk, head of the Center for Strategic Communications of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, announced this on the air of the telethon.

"Yesterday there was a shooting down. This is intelligence. They are constantly looking for objects for possible attacks and in fact, the occupiers lose them almost every day, because combat work is constantly going on, they are constantly shot down over the Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Odesa regions," - he said.

According to his spokesman, UAVs of the Russian army of various types are working over Ukraine.

"It's usually Orlan-10, it's Zala drones, it's SuperCam drones. It's much less common to see Iranian-made Outpost or Mohajer-6. Mohajer-6 mostly works over the Black Sea," Pletenchuk emphasized.

It will be recalled that the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on the night of April 28, the enemy attacked 4 UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type from Cape Chauda - Crimea, an anti-aircraft guided missile S-300 from the Belgorod Region, and 5 unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type from the occupied Kherson region. Air defense destroyed 4 Shaheds and one unspecified type of unmanned aerial vehicle.

