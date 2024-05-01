In Odesa, local office of ombudsman was damaged due to missile attack by Russian Federation - Lubinets. PHOTOS

The local office of the Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights was damaged in a Russian missile attack on Odesa on 30 April.

This was announced by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, Censor.NET reports.

"As a result of the Russian attacks on the city of Odesa, the local office of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights was damaged. Fortunately, there were no employees or applicants in the building at the time, so no one was injured," he said.





According to him, the representative office needs time to receive visitors and resume work. Work is ongoing to eliminate the consequences of the shelling.

The local office can be reached at +380973460828.

"This is the fourth mission to be destroyed by the Russians. Before that, it happened in Kharkiv, Vinnytsia and Kherson. Russian aggression continues to fight civilians, so the world must help us in the fight against a cynical enemy," Lubinets added.





Russian attack on Odesa on 30 April

On the evening of 30 April, explosions occurred in Odesa.

On the evening of 30 April, the Russian army attacked Odesa with ballistic missiles, killing three people and injuring three others.

There is damage to civilian infrastructure.

Also on the evening of 29 April, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Odesa. According to the RMA, the occupiers fired a ballistic missile with a cluster munition at one of the most popular locations among Odesa residents and visitors.

