Number of victims of missile attack on Odesa has increased to 5. 4 people are in extremely serious condition, including child

As of the morning of 30 April, the number of victims of yesterday’s missile attack on Odesa has risen to 5.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, a man born in 1960 died in the hospital.

It is also noted that 23 victims are currently being treated in medical institutions in Odesa.

"Eight people are in serious condition, four of them are in extremely serious condition, including a four-year-old girl. Our doctors are doing their best," Kiper said.

Missile attack on Odesa on 29 April 2024

On the evening of 29 April, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Odesa. According to the RMA, the occupiers fired a ballistic missile with a cluster munition at one of the most popular locations among Odesa residents and visitors.