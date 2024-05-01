Consequences of Russian strike on private sector in Kharkiv: 10 houses and outbuildings were damaged. PHOTOS

Russian occupation forces attacked two districts of Kharkiv, including the private sector.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the regional prosecutor's office.

At about 10:20 a.m., the occupiers launched an air strike on the private sector of the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv.

"At least 10 private households, outbuildings, etc. were damaged. In Shevchenkivskyi district, a hit was recorded in a forest belt. There were no casualties," the statement said.

Previously, the Rashists had hit the city with a D30-SN UMPB (unified interspecies planning munition, 30 cm calibre).

The shelling of Kharkiv on 1 May 2024

The day before, it was reported that the Russian occupiers had struck at Kharkiv.

