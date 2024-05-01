Enemy shelled Kalynove in Donetsk region, 1 person was killed, 2 were wounded. PHOTO
Today, on 1 May, Russian troops attacked Kalynove in the Novohrodivska district in the Donetsk region.
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
According to him, 1 person died and 2 were wounded in the shelling
Filashkin reminds that Kalynove has been under serious shelling for the second day in a row, as one person was killed there the day before.
"We are establishing the final consequences of this morning's shelling. This is yet another reminder that there are no absolutely safe places left in the Donetsk region. I ask everyone to be responsible! Evacuate!" he said to the residents of the Donetsk region.
