Explosion rang out in Kharkiv: Russians hit outskirts of city (updated)

An explosion rang out in Kharkiv during an air raid

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

The Air Force warned about the launch of guided aerial bombs in the Kharkiv region.

Mayor Terekhov urged the citizens to be careful, as there is a threat of repeated arrivals.

"According to preliminary information, the "arrival" happened in a private house on the outskirts of the city. As for the victims and the destruction, clarification is underway," the head of the city added later.

