Defense Forces take measures to drive Russians out of captured part of Ocheretyne: additional forces and means from reserve were deployed - OSGT Khortytsia

Ukrainian defense forces are taking measures to drive Russian occupiers out of the village of Ocheretyne in Donetsk region.

Lieutenant Colonel Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops, said this on the air of the United News telethon on the afternoon of May 2, 2024, Censor.NET reports citing ArmyInform.

"As for Ocheretyne, the situation is such that the enemy managed to break through and gain a foothold in this settlement. A part of it is under the enemy's control. This part is under our fire control. The Armed Forces and the Defense Forces are taking all measures to drive the enemy out of there. Heavy fighting is going on there. The Armed Forces are in control of the situation," said the Khortytsia OSGT spokesman.

According to him, the enemy has deployed up to 4 brigades in this area to exploit tactical success in the area and break through the Ukrainian defense.