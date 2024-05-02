Russia’s war in Ukraine is unlikely to end anytime soon - Director of National Intelligence Haines

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines believes that the Russian-Ukrainian war will not end anytime soon.

"Putin's increasingly aggressive tactics against Ukraine, including attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, are aimed at convincing Ukraine that continuing to fight will only increase the damage to it and offer no credible path to victory," Haines said.

According to her, Putin sees that domestic and international events are developing in his favor, and he is likely to insist on aggressive tactics in Ukraine.

"These aggressive tactics are likely to continue, and the war is unlikely to end anytime soon," the Director of the US National Intelligence Agency summarized.

Earlier it was reported that the United States recognized that the Russian army was using banned chemical weapons with chloropicrin in the war in Ukraine.