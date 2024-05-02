Journalists will work on rotating basis after returning to the Rada’s lobby - Yurchyshyn

Journalists who return to the Verkhovna Rada lobby will work there on a rotating basis.

This was announced on the air of the national telethon by People`s Deputy from the Voice party, head of the parliamentary committee on freedom of speech Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, Censor.NET reports citing LigaBusinessInform.

"A certain rotation principle will be formed, when those journalists who have already been there one day will have to give way to their colleagues the next day. We propose to create something like a parliamentary club of journalists, parliamentary correspondents, who would determine the principle of this rotation themselves," he said.

According to Yurchyshyn, the rotational principle will be logical due to the limited number of shelters in the parliament.

Yevheniia Kravchuk, People's Deputy of the Servant of the People, Deputy Head of the Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy, answered the question of what format journalists will use to cover information from parliamentary sessions.

According to her, live broadcasts from the Rada are out of the question, they will be held later, when the security situation improves. Most likely, journalists will work in the same conditions as people's deputies: they will be allowed to cover the information an hour after the parliamentary session, Kravchuk added.

Raising the issue of the dates when journalists will be able to start working in the Rada, she expressed doubt that it will be immediately after Easter.

"They will have to undergo security training, and we will have to see how quickly they can get down from the third floor to the shelter," she said.

Earlier, the Chief of Staff of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Viacheslav Shtuchnyi, said that the lobby of the Verkhovna Rada is planned to be opened to journalists in the near future.