Occupiers attacked Chuhuiiv, civilian infrastructure was damaged
On May 3, at 12:08 a.m., the occupiers struck Chuhuiiv, Kharkiv region.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov.
"Civilian infrastructure has been damaged. At this moment, no information about the victims has been received," the message says.
Earlier, the Air Force reported a missile threat to the Kharkiv region.
