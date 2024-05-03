ENG
Occupiers attacked Chuhuiiv, civilian infrastructure was damaged

On May 3, at 12:08 a.m., the occupiers struck Chuhuiiv, Kharkiv region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov.

"Civilian infrastructure has been damaged. At this moment, no information about the victims has been received," the message says.

Earlier, the Air Force reported a missile threat to the Kharkiv region.

Read more: Day in Kharkiv region: shelling in Kupyansk, Chuhuiv and Kharkiv districts, one killed and wounded

