Day in Kharkiv region: shelling in Kupyansk, Chuhuiv and Kharkiv districts, one killed and wounded

Yesterday, the occupiers fired mortars and artillery at about 15 settlements in Kharkiv region. Air strikes were carried out in Derhachi, Lyptsi, Rublenoye.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

In the evening of 2 May, around 19:00, a 66-year-old man died in the village of Novooosynove as a result of shelling in Kupyansk district.

5 private houses were damaged in Lyptsi village of Kharkiv district as a result of shelling

As a result of the strikes by GABs on Derhachi, 8 children and a 75-year-old man were injured, and a 66-year-old civilian was wounded in Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi as a result of hostile shelling.

In addition, the occupiers shelled Ostroverkhivka (provoking a fire in a farm - outbuildings and a hangar were burning) and Kucherivka (a car with a trailer was damaged).

As a reminder, two people were injured and wounded as a result of Russian shelling of Kharkiv region in the morning on 2 May.

