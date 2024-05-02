Russian air strike on Derhachi injured 9 people, including 8 children. PHOTOS

Invaders attacked Dergachi in Kharkiv region from the aircraft, injuring nine people, including eight children.



"According to the investigation, on 2 May, at around 4:00 p.m., the Russian armed forces carried out two air strikes on Derhachi. One of the strikes hit the territory of a sports complex, the other - a private residential sector. Seven children were injured in the sports club, who were attending classes at the time," the prosecutor's office said.

Among the injured children are six boys and one girl, aged 9 to 15.

An 8-year-old boy who was doing his homework at home during the Russian attack suffered an acute stress reaction. A 76-year-old man was also injured

According to preliminary data, the enemy struck the city with a UMPB D30-SN (Versatile Intermediate Gliding Munition, 30 cm calibre).









What is known about the condition of the victims

According to Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, the victims include two 11-year-olds, two 12-year-olds and two children aged 13 and 15. They are in state of moderate severity.

Also, one boy had an acute stress reaction, and another boy had minor injuries that did not require hospitalization.

The 75-year-old man was provided with medical aid on the spot.