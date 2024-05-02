One person killed as result of Russian shelling of Kupiansk district - RMA

Russian troops shelled the village of Novoosynove, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region, killing one person.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, wrote about this in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"As a result of hostile shelling of Novoosynove village in Kupiansk district at 7 p.m., a 66-year-old man was killed on the territory of a private household," he said.

As Censor.NET reported, on May 2, Russian troops shelled Derhachi in Kharkiv region, injuring 7 people, including 6 children.