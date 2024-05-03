Ruscists hit residential area in Kharkiv: woman died and houses are destroyed (updated). PHOTOS

Russian occupation forces attacked Kharkiv, killing a woman.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleh Synehubov.

According to him, Russians are shelling Kharkiv and Kharkiv district.

The media reported on explosions in Kharkiv.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov said: "Preliminary, there is a hit in the Kholodnohirskyi district of the city in a residential area. Information about the victims is being clarified. It is known that a tram with passengers was damaged."

Later, the mayor added: "The private centre of Kharkiv is under attack, several buildings have been destroyed, and people are under the rubble. A search and rescue operation is underway."

The mayor also said that it is preliminarily known that a woman of retirement age was killed. There is also an injured person.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko published the results of the shelling.

"The enemy continues to terrorize the civilian population of Kharkiv. As a result of another shelling in the city, 2 private houses were destroyed. We managed to save a man at one address. At the other, unfortunately, an elderly woman died. Her body was pulled out from under the rubble," the statement said.

A tram also came under fire in the city. There were no casualties.

