Russians really have plan to seize Kharkiv and Sumy - Pavliuk

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russians really have a plan to seize and occupy Kharkiv and Sumy.

As Censor.NET informs, this was stated in an interview with The Times by the Commander of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk.

"Our special services say that the Russians really have a plan to capture Kharkiv or Sumy. However, we do not know how serious these plans are and whether they are able to implement them with the forces they have at their disposal," he emphasized.

Pavliuk stated that the main goal of Russia remains the destruction of Ukraine as a nation. According to him, the Russians plan to seize not only Donetsk and Luhansk regions but also Zaporizhzhia.

The commander of the Ground Forces also noted that the long-awaited package of military aid from the United States, combined with the invigoration of European support, can not only blunt the enemy's offensive in the summer but also, perhaps, give Ukraine a strategic initiative.

"Having good air defense and long-range artillery, we could repel this strategic advantage from the Russians on the battlefield," Pavliuk added.

