Day in Donetsk region: 1 person died, 4 were injured. Occupiers struck the region 16 times. PHOTOS

During the day, Russians fired 16 times at the territory of the Donetsk region, killing one person. 4 people were wounded.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Volnovakha district.

A person was wounded in Velyka Novosilka. Novoukrainka was shelled in the Vuhledar district.

Pokrovsky district.

A person was wounded in Krasnohorivka. Kurakhove and Hanivka in the Kurakhove district are under fire. In Memryk of the Novohrodivka district, 2 people were killed and 2 wounded, 7 houses were damaged.

Read more: Defense Forces take measures to drive Russians out of captured part of Ocheretyne: additional forces and means from reserve were deployed - OSGT Khortytsia

Kramatorsk district.

A house was destroyed in Ridkodub of the Lyman district and 2 more were damaged. A house was damaged in Rayhorodok in the Mykolaivka district. In Kostiantynivka, 5 houses and 2 infrastructure facilities were damaged; in Mykolaivka, an administrative building was damaged.

Bakhmut district.

A house was damaged in Siversk.

In just 24 hours, Russians fired 16 times at localities in the Donetsk region. 236 people, including 32 children, were evacuated from the frontline.

Read more: Fighting continues in forest plantations around Chasiv Yar, Russians have not advanced over past week - UAV commander Fedorenko











