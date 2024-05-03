Fighting continues in forest plantations around Chasiv Yar, Russians have not advanced over past week - UAV commander Fedorenko

Fighting continues in the forest plantations around Chasiv Yar, but Russian troops have not managed to advance over the past week.

This was announced by the commander of the "AHILLES" battalion of the 92nd SAB Yuriy Fedorenko, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrainska Pravda.

Russian tactics in the battles near Chasiv Yar

"The Russian occupation forces are throwing a huge number of personnel and equipment into the battle and are using all the available strike and assault potential they have in the area at the moment," Fedorenko said.

According to him, the Russians are trying to encircle Novyi Chasiv Yar (up to the water canal), so they are moving: from the top to Bohdanivka, from the bottom to Ivanivka. Over the past week, the enemy has not had any tactical successes, despite the fact that about thirty combat engagements take place in this area every day.

Situation on the outskirts of the city

The battalion commander noted that the defence forces are countering and heavy fighting is taking place for the positions.

"As for Chasiv Yar itself, it is extremely important for the enemy to jump into the city and engage in street fighting. Because if you are outnumbered, fighting in urban areas is an advantage. At the moment, the enemy has not managed to enter Chasiv Yar. Fighting continues in the forest plantations surrounding it and the enemy has not advanced over the past week," Fedorenko summed up.

As Censor.NET reported, fighting is taking place on the border of Chasiv Yar. At the same time, almost 700 people remain in the city.