For second time in day, air raid alert announced across Ukraine due to MiG-31K takeoff (updated)

An air alert is announced throughout Ukraine due to the takeoff of a MiG-31K fighter jet from Savasleyka airfield in Russia. The danger lasted 32 minutes.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"Attention! Missile danger throughout Ukraine! MiG-31K takeoff from Savasleyka airfield (Nizhny Novgorod region)," the Air Force said.

At 7:07 p.m., all all-clear signal was given. The danger lasted 32 minutes

