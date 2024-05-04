ENG
News War
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 473,400 people (+1,260 per day), 7,366 tanks, 12,148 artillery systems, 14,156 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 473,400 Russian invaders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 04.05.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 473,400 (+1,260) people,

tanks - 7366 (+12) units,

armored combat vehicles - 14156 (+27) units,

artillery systems - 12148 (+46) units,

MLRS - 1055 (+2) units,

air defense equipment - 788 (+2) units,

aircraft -348 (+0) units,

helicopters - 325 (+0) units,

UAV of operational-tactical level - 9611 (+31),

cruise missiles - 2127 (+1),

ships/boats - 26 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 16337 (+71) units,

special equipment - 2001 (+8)

Read more: Destroyed 13 out of 13 enemy "Shahed" - Air Force

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.

