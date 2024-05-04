Destroyed 13 out of 13 enemy "Shahed" - Air Force

The troops of the Russian Federation again struck the territory of Ukraine using kamikaze drones and missiles. On the night of May 4, 2024, the invaders attacked with 13 attack UAVs of the "Shahed-131/136" type, as well as 4 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles.

Commander of the Air Force Mykola Oleschuk announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to the commander of the Air Force, all launches were carried out from the Belgorod region. - the Russian Federation.

The result of the combat work of the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces

"As a result of combat operations by anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, 13 attack UAVs were destroyed in the Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions," Oleshchuk said in a statement.

As reported, the day before, the movement of enemy UAVs from the Belgorod region was recorded.

At first, Censor.NET reported that in Kharkiv, Russian drones struck civilian infrastructure objects. Later, the RMA clarified that the fire was caused by the wreckage of the downed Shaheds.