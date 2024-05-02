ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9111 visitors online
News War
2 007 0

Enemy launches missile through Sumy region in direction of Poltava region - Air Force

Окупанти запустили ракету на Полтавщину

On the afternoon of 2 May, Russian troops launched a missile in the direction of Poltava region. The region is on air alert.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

"The missile was fired from Sumy region in the direction of Poltava region," the statement said.

There is a threat of ballistic missile use in Sumy, Kharkiv and Poltava regions.

Read more: More than 300 missiles and 3.2 thousand GABs were used by Russia against Ukraine in month - Zelenskyy

Author: 

rocket (1569) Sumska region (1045) Air forces (1413) Poltavska region (195)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 