Enemy launches missile through Sumy region in direction of Poltava region - Air Force
On the afternoon of 2 May, Russian troops launched a missile in the direction of Poltava region. The region is on air alert.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.
"The missile was fired from Sumy region in the direction of Poltava region," the statement said.
There is a threat of ballistic missile use in Sumy, Kharkiv and Poltava regions.
