NATO underestimated Kremlin’s ability to adapt to situation, - Lithuanian Defence Minister Kasciunas

The head of the Lithuanian Defence Ministry, Laurinas Kasciunas, believes that Russia has been able to adapt to the sanctions, while the North Atlantic Alliance has underestimated its ability to do so. The US and Europe tried to understand Moscow, and this is the wrong strategy.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by LRT.

‘Moscow, despite the sanctions, has put its economy on a war footing, given that under an authoritarian regime it does not have to worry much about the social welfare of its society,’ he said.

According to Kasciūnas, NATO underestimated Russia in this regard, as ‘the United States and Europe proceeded from the fact that they used the Western approach and criteria in assessing its strategy’.

In this regard, the Lithuanian defence minister said that the main topic of the NATO summit to be held in Washington should be the military threat from Russia.

As a reminder, US Director of National Intelligence Gaines said that Russia has increased spending on the war: the defence budget has already reached 25% of total spending.

Read more: Lithuania plans to build bomb shelters in 6 regions of Ukraine by end of 2024