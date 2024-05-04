ENG
Russians strike two villages in Kharkiv region with KABs and artillery: woman is injured, houses damaged

Наслідки обстрілів Харківщини

Today, on 4 May, the occupiers shelled the village of Odnorobivka with artillery and hit the village of Cherkaski Tyshky in the Kharkiv region with KABs.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, at about 14:00, the occupiers fired artillery at the village of Odnorobivka. As a result of five strikes, two two-storey apartment buildings, one private house and power grids were damaged. No people were injured.

Syniehubov added that specialists are eliminating the consequences of the shelling.

In addition, at 15:15, the occupants struck the village of Cherkaski Tyshky in Kharkiv district with KABs. A private house was hit. A 74-year-old woman was injured in the shelling and hospitalised.

Also today, the occupiers struck at Kharkiv

