Man killed in occupiers’ attack on Slobozhanske in Kharkiv region

This afternoon, Russians attacked the village of Slobozhanske in Kharkiv district, Kharkiv region, killing a man.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, at about 15:30, the occupiers attacked the village of Slobozhanske, Kharkiv district. As a result of the shelling, a house and outbuildings burned.

It is also reported that a 49-year-old civilian man was killed, who was on the street near the house during the attack.

Earlier it was reported that today, on 4 May, the occupiers shelled the village of Odnorobivka with artillery and hit the village of Cherkaski Tyshky in the Kharkiv region with multiple rocket launchers.

