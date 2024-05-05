In Bakhmut direction, Russians attack infantry, but protect equipment, - press officer of 26th brigade Kalashnikov

Russian units, which are staffed mostly by mobilized personnel, continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian forces in the Bakhmut direction. At the same time, the occupiers protect equipment more than infantry.

As Censor.NET informs, the press service officer of the 26th Artillery Brigade named after Roman Dashkevich Oleh Kalashnikov.

"A fairly significant number of Russian units are staffed by mobilized personnel who may not even undergo training in the centers, but simply rush into the combat zone, rush into assaults, and they are the ones in the first assault ranks," he said.

If the mobilized manages to gain a foothold somewhere, then more experienced soldiers with combat experience are already being recruited.

"And they are already starting to dig in and create a line of fire. Propaganda works for them, they are brainwashed. And they really believe that it is better to die than to be captured," Kalashnikov states.

At the same time, the enemy makes maximum use of personnel during assaults and does not spare people. Equipment is also used, but the enemy protects it.

Read more: Enemy is conducting continuous assault operations around Chasiv Yar, - 26th SAB

The Russians are trying to use GABs more often and more actively.

"Yes, the enemy fires 10,000 to 12,000 shots along the front line, but this is not the number needed for active assaults," he notes.

Also remind that over the past day, according to the General Staff, in the direction of Bakhmut, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 12 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Spirn, Rozdolivka, Nove, Klishchiivka, south of Ivanivskyi in the Donetsk region.