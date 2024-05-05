ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10506 visitors online
News
9 172 45

Xi Jinping arrives on visit to France

Сі Цзіньпін прибув до Франції

Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrived in France on a visit to begin his tour of Europe.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to CCTV.

It is noted that the Chinese leader arrived in Paris at 15:40 local time and was met by French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal.

In a statement on the occasion of his arrival, Xi explained that he intends to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and discuss bilateral relations, China's relations with the EU, as well as international and regional issues.

Xi Jinping's visit to Europe

Earlier, Censor.NET wrote that Chinese President Xi Jinping plans to visit three European countries from 5 to 10 May at the invitation of the leaders of these countries. These were France, Hungary and Serbia.

Author: 

France (580) Xi Jinping (104)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 