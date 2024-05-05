Xi Jinping arrives on visit to France

Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrived in France on a visit to begin his tour of Europe.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to CCTV.

It is noted that the Chinese leader arrived in Paris at 15:40 local time and was met by French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal.

In a statement on the occasion of his arrival, Xi explained that he intends to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and discuss bilateral relations, China's relations with the EU, as well as international and regional issues.

Xi Jinping's visit to Europe

Earlier, Censor.NET wrote that Chinese President Xi Jinping plans to visit three European countries from 5 to 10 May at the invitation of the leaders of these countries. These were France, Hungary and Serbia.