ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11611 visitors online
News
7 753 46

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 475,300 people (+1040 per day), 7380 tanks, 12,250 artillery systems, 14213 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Втрати росіян на 6 травня

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 475,300 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 06.05.24 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ about 475300 (+1040) people,
  • tanks ‒ 7380 (+5) units,
  • combat armoured vehicles ‒ 14213 (+34) units,
  • artillery systems  – 12250 (+38) units,
  • MLRS – 1057 (+0) units,
  • air defense systems ‒ 791 (+1) units,
  • aircraft – 349 (+0) units,
  • helicopters – 325 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 9683 (+47),
  • cruise missiles  ‒ 2148 (+1),
  • ships/boats ‒ 26 (+0) units,
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks – 16477 (+59) units,
  • special equipment ‒ 2008 (+6)

Read more: During week, 8110 occupiers were eliminated and 1106 pieces of weapons and military equipment were destroyed. INFOGRAPHICS

Втрати ворога за 5 травня

Author: 

Russian Army (8853) Armed Forces HQ (3969) liquidation (2320) elimination (4917)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 