Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 475,300 people (+1040 per day), 7380 tanks, 12,250 artillery systems, 14213 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 475,300 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 06.05.24 are approximately:

personnel ‒ about 475300 (+1040) people,

tanks ‒ 7380 (+5) units,

combat armoured vehicles ‒ 14213 (+34) units,

artillery systems – 12250 (+38) units,

MLRS – 1057 (+0) units,

air defense systems ‒ 791 (+1) units,

aircraft – 349 (+0) units,

helicopters – 325 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level – 9683 (+47),

cruise missiles ‒ 2148 (+1),

ships/boats ‒ 26 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 16477 (+59) units,

special equipment ‒ 2008 (+6)

Read more: During week, 8110 occupiers were eliminated and 1106 pieces of weapons and military equipment were destroyed. INFOGRAPHICS