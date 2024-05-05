During week, 8110 occupiers were eliminated and 1106 pieces of weapons and military equipment were destroyed. INFOGRAPHICS

Over the past week, Ukraine’s defence forces eliminated 8,110 Russian occupiers and destroyed 1,106 pieces of their weapons and military equipment.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Pavliuk.

Thus, for the week from 28 April to 5 May 2024, enemy losses amounted to about 8110 personnel.

As noted, Russian troops suffered significant losses of weapons and military equipment:

96 tanks;

188 armoured combat vehicles;

264 artillery systems;

7 MLRS;

14 air defence systems;

353 units of vehicles;

31 units of special equipment.

In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed an enemy aircraft, 23 missiles and 129 UAVs.

The day before, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian soldiers from the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade had shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in the Donetsk region.