1 person killed and 2 wounded as result of shelling by occupiers of Donetsk region. PHOTOS

On 4 May, Russians launched a missile attack on Druzhkivka and shelled Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region with Grad rockets, resulting in one death and injuries.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military District Administration Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, a 46-year-old man died as a result of a Russian missile attack on Druzhkivka. In addition, a house and a car were destroyed, 11 buildings and power lines were damaged.

Chasiv Yar came under Grad fire, wounding two people and damaging three multi-storey buildings and a warehouse.

"Russians do not stop shelling the Donetsk region - it is dangerous to stay here! Evacuate in time!" - stressed the head of the RMA.







Earlier it was reported that near Stepove in the Donetsk region, a landing was identified where the bodies of at least 80 occupiers were found the day before.