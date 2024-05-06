How "Oberig" register will work: Explanation of Ministry of Defence

The Oberig register interacts with six registers, which is necessary to update the data.

This was stated by Deputy Defence Minister Kateryna Chernohorenko, Censor.NET reports citing Suspilne.

"First and foremost, the Oberig Register is a tool for the state to understand human capital, military registration of citizens, and for citizens to provide feedback and understand what data the state has on military registration. Currently, the only body that enters data into Oberig is the employees of the TCR and SS. This is the only registrar that can enter data," she explained.

At the same time, Chernohorenko noted that Oberig interacts with six registries.

"The main task of these exchanges, this interaction, is to update the data of Ukrainians and Ukrainian women. This is the register of the State Tax Service, the register of the Ministry of Justice, the State Civil Registration Office. This is information about family and death. The register of the State Judicial Administration, the register of the State Border Guard Service, the register of the Ministry of Education and Science. It also includes data on education and speciality. We are planning to launch the cabinet in early June. That is, we will accelerate as much as possible and launch in early June.

You can check whether you are wanted as a "evader" in the"evader" database in the TCR register. To do this, write your last name, first name and patronymic. And if there are such people in the system, we will see all the court cases related to it, the courts in which they were resolved, and the related persons," the Deputy Minister concluded.

