Person cannot undergo MMC on his or her own. Referral to medical commission for "limitedly fit" should be issued by TCR - Ministry of Defense

Referrals for a second military medical examination for "limitedly fit" persons must be issued by the military commissariat.

This was reported by Oksana Sukhorukova, Director of the Health Department of the Ministry of Defence, during a national telethon, Censor.NET reports citing LigaBusinessInform.

According to Sukhorukova, citizens with "limited fitness" status must undergo the MMC by 4 February 2025.

Read more: Ministry of Defence has explained in detail how fitness of persons liable for military service will be determined: Depending on degree of impairment

"A person cannot pass the MMC on their own. A person must be referred. If we are talking about a person liable for military service, then he or she must be referred by the TCR where the person is registered," she explained.

The official outlined how it works: a person liable for military service is registered with a TCR, which, in turn, has information about the "limited fitness" status of this person. In this regard, it is the TCR that must notify the person that he or she must undergo a second medical examination.

Read more: Men fit for military service will be divided into 4 categories based on their health - Ministry of Defence. LIST

"In any case, I want to emphasise that MPs have imposed an obligation on citizens to undergo a second MMC. That is, if you do not receive a message from the TCR for a long period of time, you should go and update your data yourself," Sukhorukova said.

Cancellation of the status of "limitedly fit"

As a reminder, on 4 May, Order No. 402 on the work of military medical commissions comes into force, according to which the status of "limitedly fit" for military service is cancelled in Ukraine. The Ministry of Defence said that from mid-May, those who are partially fit for service will be summoned to the medical commission for a medical examination again.

The ministry also explained what the cancellation of the "limitedly fit" status entails.

As previously reported by Censor.NET, the Ministry of Defence has approved amendments to the Regulation on Military Medical Expertise in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Read more about the new list of diseases that will be used to assess fitness for military service here.