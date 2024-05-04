Ministry of Defence has explained in detail how fitness of persons liable for military service will be determined: Depending on degree of impairment

From now on, in order to determine the fitness or unfitness for service, the medical examination board will take into account not only diseases but also disorders of the body caused by these diseases.

This was stated by Oksana Sukhorukova, Director of the Health Department of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, during a telethon, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

According to her, the concept of ‘partially fit’ is no longer used, but the statuses of ‘fit’ and ‘unfit’ remain.

‘The fit category includes fully fit or fit to serve in certain military units. At the same time, the eligibility criteria have been revised. There is a combination of the 10th edition of the International Classification of Diseases and the degree of impairment,’ she said.

In addition, according to her, the diseases are divided into groups, each of which has several categories.

Read more: Ministry of Defense: Account of persons liable for military service will be launched on May 18

‘Severe, moderate, mild condition, in this regard, we determine fitness or unfitness or suitability for service in certain units. Once again, it depends on the degree of dysfunction,’ Sukhorukova said.

These eligibility criteria, she said, are combined on the principle of ‘disease - degree of impairment’.

‘In particular, there are 86 groups in the order, in which more than 70 items include the "unfit" item, which includes about 5,000 diagnoses, and in each group there can be both fully fit and completely unfit, again, depending on the degree of impairment,’ the director stressed.

For a more detailed understanding of the specifics, the official gave the following examples:

there was an ulcer, only a scar remained - the person is fit;

ulcer with complications, surgical intervention with removal of a significant part of the stomach - not fit;

amputations at any level except for the hand, foot and fingers - not eligible;

absence of one eye (blindness of one eye) - not eligible.

Read more: New list of diseases to be used to assess fitness for military service. DOCUMENT

Sukhorukova also emphasised that in case of health deterioration, servicemen can report to their commanding officer about their health condition.

‘In turn, the commander of the military unit may refer the serviceman for treatment or for a military medical examination,’ she explained.

Cancellation of the status of ‘limitedly fit’

The Ministry of Defence said that from mid-May, those who are partially fit for service will be called back to the MCC for a medical examination.

The ministry also explained what the cancellation of the status of ‘partially fit’ entails.

As previously reported by Censor.NET, the Ministry of Defence has approved amendments to the Regulation on Military Medical Examination in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.