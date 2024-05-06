Putin orders to conduct military exercises on use of non-strategic nuclear weapons - Russian Defence Ministry

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has ordered an exercise to be held in the near future to practice the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defence.

As noted, the General Staff, on Putin's instructions, has begun preparations for an exercise with missile formations of the Southern Military District and the Navy in the near future.

According to the Russian side, the exercise will allegedly include a set of measures to practise the preparation and use of non-strategic nuclear weapons.

The Russian Ministry of Defence also assures that such exercises will be conducted allegedly "in response to provocative statements and threats by Western officials".

Read more: There is no evidence that Putin is preparing to use nuclear weapons - Sikorski