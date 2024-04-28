There is no evidence that Putin is preparing to use nuclear weapons - Sikorski

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said that there is no evidence that Vladimir Putin is preparing to use nuclear weapons. Moreover, the Russian dictator cannot make such decisions alone.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

"We have no evidence that he (Vladimir Putin - Ed.) is preparing to use nuclear weapons," Sikorski said.

The Polish minister pointed out that the Russian leader cannot make a decision on a nuclear strike alone.

"This is not a weapon that he can use by pressing a button. There is a regular chain of command from the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff to use it. So, he has to convince his generals to execute such an order. These generals know that to execute such an order means to become a war criminal. At this point, they will have a choice: either to execute such an order or to get rid of Putin," Sikorski said.

In addition, according to him, the United States "very decisively" told Russia that it would use its conventional weapons "to destroy any Russian target in the occupied territories of Ukraine" if Russia goes for a nuclear strike.

"I think this is a strong deterrent," the Polish foreign minister added.

As a reminder, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the RIA Novosti propaganda agency that Russia is technically ready for a nuclear war, and if the United States sends troops to Ukraine, it will be seen as a significant escalation of the war.